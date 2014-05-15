Kashagan consortium to replace all pipelines at oilfield -Kazakh oil minister

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - A consortium developing Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield will have to replace the entire pipeline system at the deposit where output was halted in October just weeks after its launch, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin said on Thursday.

Asked by Reuters if the multinational group developing the offshore field in the Caspian Sea was planning to replace all its pipelines, Karabalin replied: “Yes, we do plan to do so.”

Referring to delayed output at Kashagan, he said that Kazakhstan had had to cut its 2014 oil output forecast to 81.7 million tonnes from 83 million. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)