CORRECTED-Kazakh president appoints head of new energy ministry
August 6, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kazakh president appoints head of new energy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Kazakhstan second-largest ex-Soviet producer, paragraph 2)

ALMATY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday appointed Vladimir Shkolnik, the head of national uranium company Kazatomprom, as head of a reorganised energy ministry.

Nazarbayev, who heads Central Asia’s largest economy and the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, told a government meeting that Oil and Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin would now serve as Shkolnik’s first deputy in the new ministry.

The new energy ministry will be based on the former oil and gas ministry. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

