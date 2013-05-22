FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhs to decide fate of ConocoPhillips' Kashagan stake by July 2
May 22, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Kazakhs to decide fate of ConocoPhillips' Kashagan stake by July 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, May 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will decide by July 2 how it wishes to proceed on its right to buy U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips’ stake in its huge Kashagan oilfield, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Wednesday.

The government is expected to take up its right to buy the 8.4 percent stake held by the U.S. firm as part of an international consortium developing the field, but must decide whether to hold onto the stake or sell it on.

“(The state commission‘s) decision will be made by July 2,” Mynbayev told Reuters on the sidelines of the 6th Astana Economic Forum.

