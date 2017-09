ASTANA, July 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday appointed Sauat Mynbayev as head of national oil company KazMunaiGas, the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said, just hours after relieving him of his post of oil and gas minister. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)