FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KazMunaiGas plans to raise crude output by 60 pct by 2022
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

KazMunaiGas plans to raise crude output by 60 pct by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company, KazMunaiGas, plans to raise crude oil production by slighlty more than 60 percent over the next decade, Chief Executive Lyazzat Kiinov said on Tuesday.

KazMunaiGas plans to produce 35.4 million tonnes of crude by 2022, up from 21.9 million tonnes expected this year, Kiinov said in a presentation to an energy conference.

He said KazMunaiGas also planned to raise annual output of refined products to 19.0 million tonnes from 16.4 million tonnes over the same period, and to raise its reserves of oil and gas condensate to 1.41 billion tonnes from 779 million tonnes. (Reporting By Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.