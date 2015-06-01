FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chevron-led Kazakh oil company boosts first-quarter output
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chevron-led Kazakh oil company boosts first-quarter output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ASTANA, June 1 (Reuters) - Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s No.1 oil company, increased crude output by 4.4 pct year-on-year to 7.1 million tonnes (about 56.7 million barrels) in the first quarter of this year, TCO General Director Tim Miller said on Monday.

TCO, which develops the giant Tengiz onshore field in western Kazakhstan, plans to boost annual output by 42 percent to 38 million tonnes by 2021. Last year, TCO produced 26.7 million tonnes of oil.

“Direct payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan in this quarter totalled $3 billion,” Miller said, speaking in the Central Asian nation’s parliament. “Since 1993, TCO’s paid $106.9 billion to the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

Chevron holds 50 percent of TCO, while Exxon Mobil owns 25 percent. Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas holds 20 percent and Lukarco, controlled by Russia’s Lukoil , the remaining 5 percent. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.