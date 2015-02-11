FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron-led oil venture TCO 2015 output flat, to shoot up by 2021 -Kazakh official
#Market News
February 11, 2015

Chevron-led oil venture TCO 2015 output flat, to shoot up by 2021 -Kazakh official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chevron-led venture Tengizchevroil’s (TCO), Kazakhstan’s largest oil producer, output is expected to total 26.7 million tonnes in 2015, unchanged from last year, Kazakh Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik said on Wednesday.

TCO, which develops the giant onshore Tengiz oilfield in western Kazakhstan, is expected to achieve a production volume of 38 million tonnes a year by 2021 owing to its current expansion programme, Shkolnik told a government meeting. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anand Basu)

