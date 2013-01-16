Chevron-led Kazakh oil producer's 2012 output slips-paper

ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Output at Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan’s largest oil producer, slipped to 25.1 million tonnes in 2012 from 25.8 million a year earlier, shareholder Lukoil Overseas said in its corporate newspaper.

It earned a net profit of $8.6 billion last year, it said, without providing comparative data for 2011.

U.S. energy major Chevron holds a 50-percent stake in the venture, U.S. firm ExxonMobil owns 25 percent, Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas has 20 percent and Lukarco, controlled by Lukoil, the remaining 5 percent.

Overall oil output in Kazakhstan, the second-largest ex-Soviet producer after Russia, fell by 1.1 percent to 79.2 million tonnes last year.