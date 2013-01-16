FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron-led Kazakh oil producer's 2012 output slips-paper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

Chevron-led Kazakh oil producer's 2012 output slips-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Output at Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan’s largest oil producer, slipped to 25.1 million tonnes in 2012 from 25.8 million a year earlier, shareholder Lukoil Overseas said in its corporate newspaper.

It earned a net profit of $8.6 billion last year, it said, without providing comparative data for 2011.

U.S. energy major Chevron holds a 50-percent stake in the venture, U.S. firm ExxonMobil owns 25 percent, Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas has 20 percent and Lukarco, controlled by Lukoil, the remaining 5 percent.

Overall oil output in Kazakhstan, the second-largest ex-Soviet producer after Russia, fell by 1.1 percent to 79.2 million tonnes last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.