KazMunaiGas expects oil output rise, London-listed unit rebound

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ASTANA, May 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas plans to boost its consolidated oil output to 23.3 million tonnes in 2013 from last year’s 21.4 million tonnes and expects its London-listed subsidiary to raise production.

Oil output at KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP), traded both in Britain and Kazakhstan, fell by 1 percent to 12.2 million tonnes last year after a 7-percent fall in 2011 when a workers’ strike erupted into violence.

“KazMunaiGas EP is set to produce 12.6 million tonnes, including 5.0 million tonnes at Ozen and another 2.8 million tonnes at Emba. That’s the plan for this year,” Daniyar Berlibayev, deputy chief executive of KazMunaiGas, told Reuters, referring to KMG EP’s major oilfields in western Kazakhstan.

“We had set a task to bring Ozen back to its pre-crisis output. Production is growing, we already produce more than 130,000 barrels per day, and output is in principle close to that before the crisis.”

Its unit OzenMunaigas was at the centre of a 2011 strike and subsequent protest by sacked workers, which erupted into Kazakhstan’s worst violence in decades. Sixteen people were killed in December 2011 in Zhanaozen, the town that serves the Ozen oilfield, according to officials.

Last year net profit at KMG EP fell 23 percent to 161 billion tenge ($1.079 billion) after it incurred a $500 million impairment charge at OzenMunaigas and due to higher taxes and costs.

In the first quarter of this year, KMG EP posted a net loss of $4 million after a net profit of $508 million in the same period of 2012 after it paid an additional impairment charge of about $370 million for OzenMunaigas.

“Beyond all doubt, KMG EP will make profit this year,” Berlibayev said, adding that he was confident the company would not pay new impairment charges.

“Oil (price) are going down, but all the same, there will definitely be a profit.”

But he said full-year net profit in 2013 would not be higher than last year‘s.

“This is because oil prices averaged $110 per barrel in 2012, while this year’s price will be lower,” he said.

The parent company, KazMunaiGas, is involved in multinational consortia developing Kazakhstan’s huge onshore Tengiz oilfield.

It is also working on the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, as well as the Kashagan deposit in the Caspian Sea, which is scheduled to produce first oil later this year.

In January, KazMunaiGas increased its stake in the Nursultan offshore oil block by paying $32 million for a stake held by U.S. company ConocoPhillips.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, expects its oil output to rise to 82 million tonnes this year from 79.2 million in 2012. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)