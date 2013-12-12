FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea GS Caltex gets 2 mln bbls N.Sea Forties in Dec, delayed from Nov - KNOC
December 12, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea GS Caltex gets 2 mln bbls N.Sea Forties in Dec, delayed from Nov - KNOC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s GS Caltex Corp received 2 million barrels of North Sea Forties crude this month under an agreement with state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), after a slight delay due to shipment arrangement, the state-run oil company KNOC said.

The shipment includes about 300,000 barrels that British-based Dana Petroleum, which KNOC acquired in 2010, can claim through its stake in North Sea Forties areas, KNOC said in a statement on Thursday.

The country’s second-largest oil refiner had been set to receive the shipment last month, according to a KNOC document for a congressional hearing in October.

KNOC said it plans to actively ship crude produced by the overseas oil fields of the public firm in South Korea, considering international markets and import economics.

The crude, loaded in Britain in mid-October, has arrived at GS Caltex plants in the city of Yeosu, over 300 kilometres south of Seoul, on Wednesday, the statement added. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Anand Basu)


