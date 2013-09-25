FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-South Korea Aug Iran crude oil imports 1.97 mln bpd
#Asia
September 25, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-South Korea Aug Iran crude oil imports 1.97 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference in headline and first paragraph
to imports being unchanged)
    SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Korea imported 1.97 million
barrels per day of crude from Iran in August, from nothing a
year earlier, while its total crude oil imports fell 12.6
percent year on year to 70.3 million barrels last month, data
from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on
Wednesday.
 
 (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                               Aug 2013   July 2013    Aug 2012
 Crude oil imports              70,319      83,289      80,463
  (1,000 b/d)                    2,268       2,687       2,596
  Oil product demand            69,695      68,023      68,181
  (1,000 b/d)                    2,248       2,194       2,199
  Crude runs                    76,042      75,939      80,532
  Oil product output            83,590      86,013      86,330
  (1,000 b/d)                    2,696       2,775       2,785
  End-month private oil stocks  76,087      84,792      68,209
  Crude oil stocks              20,829      26,700      11,478
  Oil product stocks            48,261      50,941      49,803
  Oil product exports           36,936      21,759      34,990
  Oil product imports           25,726      22,309      25,802
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products. 
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows: 
  Country          Aug 2013   July 2013    Aug 2012
  Saudi Arabia       24,856      22,844      26,980
  Kuwait              9,755      16,048      11,209
  UAE                 9,528      10,464       6,319
  Qatar               6,853       6,600       8,515
  Iran                1,967       5,906           0
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in 
January-August compared with those of 2013 and 2012 are as
follows: 
  Country         Jan-Aug 2013   Jan-Aug 2012
  Saudi Arabia         190,733        202,106
  Kuwait                91,625         90,148
  UAE                   68,471         58,727
  Qatar                 54,073         68,312
  Iran                  33,160         38,769

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
