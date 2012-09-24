FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Korea's Aug crude oil imports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-South Korea's Aug crude oil imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports
in August released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Monday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) 
                            Aug 2012   July 2012    Aug 2011    
Crude oil imports             80,463      77,794      72,358    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,596       2,509       2,334  
Oil product demand            68,189      68,702      67,960    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,200       2,216       2,192 
Crude runs                    80,532      81,022      74,837
Oil product output            86,792      89,776      80,823  
(1,000 b/d)                    2,800       2,896       2,607
End-month private oil stocks  68,163      66,255      61,699 
    Crude oil stocks          11,458      10,756       7,663  
    Oil product stocks        49,777      48,110      45,487
Oil product exports           35,708      37,131      35,128 
Oil product imports           25,882      23,340      24,549
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: 
Country                     Aug 2012    July 2012    Aug 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  26,980       23,850      21,221 
Kuwait                        11,209       12,565      10,556 
Qatar                          8,515        8,519       5,495
UAE                            6,319        7,304       7,926 
Iran                               -        4,259       8,172   
      
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-August compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country         Jan-Aug 2012   Jan-Aug 2011   Jan-Aug 2010     
Saudi Arabia         202,365        190,030        181,074
Kuwait                89,578         74,161         67,369 
Qatar                 68,055         60,315         38,046
UAE                   58,727         61,747         74,668
Iran                  38,769         57,189         50,941

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.