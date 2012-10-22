FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea's Sept crude oil imports
October 22, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's Sept crude oil imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports in
September released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Monday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)  
                            Sep 2012    Aug 2012    Sep 2011    
Crude oil imports             78,359      80,463      80,621    
  
(1,000 b/d)                    2,612       2,596       2,687 
Oil product demand            67,265      68,216      66,615    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,242       2,201       2,221
Crude runs                    77,466      80,532      74,385    
Oil product output            86,461      86,718      82,035  
(1,000 b/d)                    2,882       2,797       2,735
End-month private oil stocks  69,069      68,185      66,542  
    Crude oil stocks          13,126      11,478      14,351   
    Oil product stocks        48,794      49,779      44,574 
Oil product exports           44,865      35,668      33,724  
Oil product imports           30,225      25,790      24,580 
 
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:  
Country                     Sep 2012     Aug 2012    Sep 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  23,627       26,980      24,999   
Kuwait                        11,287       11,209      10,570  
Qatar                         10,382        8,515       8,703 
UAE                            5,655        6,319       7,625   
Indonesia                      1,116        2,683       1,676
Iran*                              -            -       8,847
    Note: For comparison, Iran is added as it was previously one
of the top five crude exporters to South Korea.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are
as follows: 
Country         Jan-Sep 2012   Jan-Sep 2011   Jan-Sep 2010      
Saudi Arabia         225,992        215,029        203,483
Kuwait               100,865         84,731         74,691 
Qatar                 78,437         69,018         44,222  
UAE                   64,382         69,372         82,320
Iran                  38,769         66,035         57,700 

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

