TABLE-South Korea's Sept crude oil imports

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports in September released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2011 Crude oil imports 78,359 80,463 80,621 (1,000 b/d) 2,612 2,596 2,687 Oil product demand 67,265 68,216 66,615 (1,000 b/d) 2,242 2,201 2,221 Crude runs 77,466 80,532 74,385 Oil product output 86,461 86,718 82,035 (1,000 b/d) 2,882 2,797 2,735 End-month private oil stocks 69,069 68,185 66,542 Crude oil stocks 13,126 11,478 14,351 Oil product stocks 48,794 49,779 44,574 Oil product exports 44,865 35,668 33,724 Oil product imports 30,225 25,790 24,580 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2011 Saudi Arabia 23,627 26,980 24,999 Kuwait 11,287 11,209 10,570 Qatar 10,382 8,515 8,703 UAE 5,655 6,319 7,625 Indonesia 1,116 2,683 1,676 Iran* - - 8,847 Note: For comparison, Iran is added as it was previously one of the top five crude exporters to South Korea. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-September compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-Sep 2012 Jan-Sep 2011 Jan-Sep 2010 Saudi Arabia 225,992 215,029 203,483 Kuwait 100,865 84,731 74,691 Qatar 78,437 69,018 44,222 UAE 64,382 69,372 82,320 Iran 38,769 66,035 57,700 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)