TABLE-South Korea's Feb crude oil imports down 1.3 pct y/y
#Asia
March 22, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's Feb crude oil imports down 1.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in February released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday
is as follows:
    For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
February : 
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                             Feb 2013      Jan 2013     Feb 2012
  Crude oil imports            79,747        81,710       80,835
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,848         2,636        2,787
  Oil product demand           64,514        72,956       69,092
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,304         2,353        2,382
  Crude runs                   75,659        84,025       75,964
 
  Oil product output           82,007        91,022       82,790
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,929         2,936        2,855
  End-month private oil stocks 71,711        66,729       64,652
  Crude oil stocks             14,465        11,288       14,493
  Oil product stocks           49,910        48,627       43,819
  Oil product exports          35,862        38,481       35,772
  Oil product imports          24,314        28,028       24,989
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
February compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
  Country                      Feb 2013     Jan 2013   Feb 2012
  Saudi Arabia                   25,620       25,086     26,059
  Kuwait                         12,557       10,318      9,769
  UAE                             8,671        7,713      7,691
  Qatar                           7,570        6,699     11,269
  Iran                            3,974        5,896      5,898
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-February compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as
follows:
  Country          Jan-Feb 2013     Jan-Feb 2012    Jan-Feb 2011
  Saudi Arabia           50,706           51,197         45,941
  Kuwait                 22,875           20,841         18,452
  UAE                    16,384           18,977         12,859
  Qatar                  14,269           19,803         15,945
  Iran                    9,870           12,929         15,035
    

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
