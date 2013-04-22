FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea's March crude oil imports down 0.4 pct y/y
#Asia
April 22, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-South Korea's March crude oil imports down 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in March released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday is
as follows:
    For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
March: 
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                              March 2013   Feb 2013   March 2012
 Crude oil imports                73,221     78,846       73,479
 (1,000 b/d)                       2,362      2,816        2,370
 Oil product demand               64,202     64,096       66,762
 (1,000 b/d)                       2,071      2,289        2,154
 Crude runs                       74,861     75,659       75,692
 Oil product output               83,385     82,007       81,625
 (1,000 b/d)                       2,690      2,929        2,633
 End-month private oil stocks     71,977     73,055       61,977
 Crude oil stocks                 14,174     15,361       11,913
 Oil product stocks               50,387     50,358       43,032
 Oil product exports              37,402     35,862       33,893
 Oil product imports              28,167     24,327       22,734
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
March compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows:
   Country                  March 2013    Feb 2013    March 2012
   Saudi Arabia                 20,641      25,620        25,334
   Kuwait                       10,032      12,557         9,727
   U.A.E                         8,208       8,671         5,752
   Qatar                         6,109       7,570         7,217
   Iran                          4,021       3,974         4,801
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-March compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as
follows:
   Country       Jan-March 2013  Jan-March 2012   Jan-March 2011
   Saudi Arabia          71,348          76,531           69,133
   Kuwait                32,907          30,568           25,361
   U.A.E                 24,592          24,729           17,777
   Qatar                 20,378          27,019           24,695
   Iran                  13,891          17,729           22,806

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
