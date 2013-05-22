TABLE-South Korea's April crude oil imports down 5.6 pct y/y

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in April released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Wednesday is as follows: For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in April: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) April 2013 March 2013 April 2012 Crude oil imports 69,115 73,221 73,241 (1,000 b/d) 2,304 2,362 2,441 Oil product demand 65,349 67,755 62,762 (1,000 b/d) 2,178 2,186 2,092 Crude runs 66,799 76,267 73,799 Oil product output 71,944 83,385 79,289 (1,000 b/d) 2,398 2,690 2,643 End-month private oil stocks 68,453 69,173 63,521 Crude oil stocks 13,797 11,376 11,322 Oil product stocks 46,411 50,381 44,538 Oil product exports 33,244 37,402 32,128 Oil product imports 29,090 28,164 22,011 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in April compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows: Country April 2013 March 2013 April 2012 Saudi Arabia 21,352 20,641 23,041 Kuwait 11,076 10,032 9,681 U.A.E. 7,246 8,208 5,388 Qatar 5,916 6,109 8,115 Iran 4,182 4,021 7,524 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-April compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as follows: Country Jan-April 2013 Jan-April 2012 Jan-April 2011 Saudi Arabia 92,699 99,572 95,438 Kuwait 43,982 40,249 34,501 U.A.E. 31,838 30,116 27,501 Qatar 26,294 35,134 31,664 Iran 18,073 25,253 28,101 (Reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)