TABLE-South Korea's April crude oil imports down 5.6 pct y/y
May 22, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-South Korea's April crude oil imports down 5.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in April released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Wednesday is as
follows:
    For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
April: 
                           (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                            April 2013   March 2013   April 2012
   Crude oil imports            69,115       73,221       73,241
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,304        2,362        2,441
   Oil product demand           65,349       67,755       62,762
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,178        2,186        2,092
   Crude runs                   66,799       76,267       73,799
   Oil product output           71,944       83,385       79,289
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,398        2,690        2,643
   End-month private oil stocks 68,453       69,173       63,521
   Crude oil stocks             13,797       11,376       11,322
   Oil product stocks           46,411       50,381       44,538
   Oil product exports          33,244       37,402       32,128
   Oil product imports          29,090       28,164       22,011
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
April compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows:
    Country             April 2013     March 2013     April 2012
    Saudi Arabia            21,352         20,641         23,041
    Kuwait                  11,076         10,032          9,681
    U.A.E.                   7,246          8,208          5,388
    Qatar                    5,916          6,109          8,115
    Iran                     4,182          4,021          7,524
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-April compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as
follows:
    Country      Jan-April 2013  Jan-April 2012   Jan-April 2011
    Saudi Arabia         92,699          99,572           95,438
    Kuwait               43,982          40,249           34,501
    U.A.E.               31,838          30,116           27,501
    Qatar                26,294          35,134           31,664
    Iran                 18,073          25,253           28,101
        

 (Reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
