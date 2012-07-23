FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Korea's June crude imports
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 23, 2012 / 6:08 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's June crude imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports
in June released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Monday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) 
                           June 2012   May 2012   June 2011   
Crude oil imports             78,567     82,424      75,988    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,619      2,659       2,533
Oil product demand            69,315     68,763      63,066     
(1,000 b/d)                    2,311      2,218       2,102
Crude runs                    77,109     81,089      75,072
Oil product output            86,987     88,091      81,468 
(1,000 b/d)                    2,900      2,842       2,716 
End-month private oil stocks  67,139     67,486      68,504    
    Crude oil stocks          14,061     12,627      10,499     
    Oil product stocks        45,161     46,766      50,826 
Oil product exports           40,359     34,929      32,697  
Oil product imports           27,116     23,489      22,338  
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
June compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country                    June 2012    May 2012   June 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  24,003    27,701        24,496 
Kuwait                        12,833    13,291        10,037
Qatar                          8,320     7,823        10,313    
 
UAE                            5,849     9,140         9,570
Iran                           5,294     3,963         6,999
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-June compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country        Jan-June 2012  Jan-June 2011  Jan-June 2010   
Saudi Arabia         151,483        142,644        131,430
Kuwait                65,804         52,989         52,117
Qatar                 51,006         47,672         28,365
UAE                   45,105         45,712         56,625
Iran                  34,510         41,653         38,906

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.