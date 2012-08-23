FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea's July crude oil imports
August 23, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-South Korea's July crude oil imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23(Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports in
July released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Thursday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                           July 2012   June 2012   July 2011    
Crude oil imports             77,794      78,567      77,887    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,509       2,619       2,512
Oil product demand            68,705      69,607      66,618    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,216       2,320       2,149
Crude runs                    81,022      77,109      78,237
Oil product output            89,779      86,987      85,731 
(1,000 b/d)                    2,896       2,900       2,766 
End-month private oil stocks  66,132      66,847      66,580    
    Crude oil stocks          10,756      14,061      10,158    
    Oil product stocks        47,996      44,869      49,373  
Oil product exports           37,131      40,359      38,853  
Oil product imports           23,340      27,116      22,764  
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products. 
     
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
July compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: 
Country                    July 2012    June 2012   July 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  23,850       24,003      26,165  
Kuwait                        12,565       12,833      10,617 
Qatar                          8,519        8,320       7,147   
    
UAE                            7,304        5,849       8,109 
Iran                           4,259        5,294       7,364 
     
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-July compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows: 
Country        Jan-July 2012  Jan-July 2011  Jan-July 2010    
Saudi Arabia         175,386        168,809        155,837    
Kuwait                78,369         63,605         57,405
Qatar                 59,540         54,819         33,198
UAE                   52,409         53,821         66,019
Iran                  38,769         49,017         43,491

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
