FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Korea's Oct crude oil imports
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 21, 2012 / 5:57 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's Oct crude oil imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports in
October released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Wednesday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)   
                            Oct 2012    Sep 2012    Oct 2011    
Crude oil imports             81,249      78,359      82,915
(1,000 b/d)                    2,621       2,612       2,675
Oil product demand            67,671      67,265      67,599
(1,000 b/d)                    2,183       2,242       2,181
Crude runs                    81,440      77,466      80,946    
Oil product output            89,198      86,461      88,545    
(1,000 b/d)                    2,877       2,882       2,856    
End-month private oil stocks  66,066      69,075      68,682
Crude oil stocks              12,841      13,126      16,487    
Oil product stocks            45,784      48,800      45,194    
Oil product exports           39,254      44,865      34,302    
 
Oil product imports           22,463      30,225      20,856
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows:
  
Country                     Oct 2012     Sep 2012    Oct 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  27,046       23,627      28,604   
      
Kuwait                         9,207       11,287      11,341
Qatar                          8,725       10,382       9,414
UAE                            8,506        5,655       6,308
Iran                           5,781            -       8,198   
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:  
Country         Jan-Oct 2012   Jan-Oct 2011   Jan-Oct 2010      
Saudi Arabia         253,038         243,633        227,401
Kuwait               110,072          96,072         87,546 
Qatar                 87,163          78,432         50,879
UAE                   72,888          75,680         89,536 
Iran                  44,551          74,234         61,428

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.