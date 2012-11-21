TABLE-South Korea's Oct crude oil imports

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports in October released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Wednesday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011 Crude oil imports 81,249 78,359 82,915 (1,000 b/d) 2,621 2,612 2,675 Oil product demand 67,671 67,265 67,599 (1,000 b/d) 2,183 2,242 2,181 Crude runs 81,440 77,466 80,946 Oil product output 89,198 86,461 88,545 (1,000 b/d) 2,877 2,882 2,856 End-month private oil stocks 66,066 69,075 68,682 Crude oil stocks 12,841 13,126 16,487 Oil product stocks 45,784 48,800 45,194 Oil product exports 39,254 44,865 34,302 Oil product imports 22,463 30,225 20,856 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011 Saudi Arabia 27,046 23,627 28,604 Kuwait 9,207 11,287 11,341 Qatar 8,725 10,382 9,414 UAE 8,506 5,655 6,308 Iran 5,781 - 8,198 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-Oct 2012 Jan-Oct 2011 Jan-Oct 2010 Saudi Arabia 253,038 243,633 227,401 Kuwait 110,072 96,072 87,546 Qatar 87,163 78,432 50,879 UAE 72,888 75,680 89,536 Iran 44,551 74,234 61,428 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)