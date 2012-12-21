FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea's Nov crude oil imports
#Asia
December 21, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil imports
and demand on refined oil products in November released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                          (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)   
                            Nov 2012    Oct 2012    Nov 2011    
Crude oil imports             80,210      81,249      73,230    
      
(1,000 b/d)                    2,674       2,621       2,441 
Oil product demand            70,900      68,850      68,029 
(1,000 b/d)                    2,363       2,221       2,268 
Crude runs                    77,284      81,440      78,528 
Oil product output            85,782      89,198      84,560
(1,000 b/d)                    2,859       2,877       2,819
End-month private oil stocks  67,736      66,093      62,098
Crude oil stocks              15,347      12,841      10,867  
Oil product stocks            45,608      45,811      44,364  
Oil product exports           38,617      39,254      35,130 
Oil product imports           29,679      22,461      23,589 
     
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products. 
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows: 
Country                     Nov 2012     Oct 2012    Nov 2011   
Saudi Arabia                  25,665       27,046      22,571   
  
Kuwait                        14,060        9,207       8,062 
Qatar                          8,276        8,725       6,105  
UAE                            7,187        8,506       5,952
Iran                           5,871        5,781       8,363 
     
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:   
Country         Jan-Nov 2012    Jan-Nov 2011   Jan-Nov 2010     
 
Saudi Arabia         278,704         266,204        253,790
Kuwait               124,133         104,134         95,720  
Qatar                 95,439          84,538         55,500
UAE                   80,075          81,632         97,447 
Iran                  50,422          82,596         67,082

 (Reporting by Eunhye Shin in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)

