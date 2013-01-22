TABLE-South Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 0.8 pct y/y

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in December released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Tuesday is as follows: For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in December: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011 Crude oil imports 79,732 80,210 80,399 (1,000 b/d) 2,572 2,674 2,594 Oil product demand 73,232 70,905 74,818 (1,000 b/d) 2,362 2,364 2,413 Crude runs 82,238 77,284 80,613 Oil product output 91,338 85,746 87,475 (1,000 b/d) 2,946 2,858 2,822 End-month private oil stocks 67,454 67,700 58,775 Crude oil stocks 13,231 15,347 10,980 Oil product stocks 47,776 45,572 41,141 Oil product exports 38,108 38,617 37,159 Oil product imports 29,280 29,679 26,579 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in December compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011 Saudi Arabia 24,605 25,665 25,144 Kuwait 12,424 14,060 13,236 Qatar 8,130 8,276 8,608 UAE 6,460 7,187 5,602 Iran 5,724 5,871 4,588 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea last year compared with those of 2011 and 2010 are as follows: Country Jan-Dec 2012 Jan-Dec 2011 Jan-Dec 2010 Saudi Arabia 303,049 291,348 276,787 Kuwait 137,647 117,370 103,079 Qatar 103,825 93,146 64,362 UAE 86,536 87,234 105,656 Iran 56,146 87,184 72,605 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)