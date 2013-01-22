FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 0.8 pct y/y
#Asia
January 22, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-South Korea's Dec crude oil imports down 0.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in December released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on
Tuesday is as follows:
    For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
December: 
                         (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                             Dec 2012      Nov 2012    Dec 2011
  Crude oil imports            79,732        80,210      80,399
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,572         2,674       2,594
  Oil product demand           73,232        70,905      74,818
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,362         2,364       2,413
  Crude runs                   82,238        77,284      80,613
  Oil product output           91,338        85,746      87,475
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,946         2,858       2,822
  End-month private oil stocks 67,454        67,700      58,775
  Crude oil stocks             13,231        15,347      10,980
  Oil product stocks           47,776        45,572      41,141
  Oil product exports          38,108        38,617      37,159
  Oil product imports          29,280        29,679      26,579
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
December compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country                 Dec 2012     Nov 2012     Dec 2011
Saudi Arabia              24,605       25,665       25,144
Kuwait                    12,424       14,060       13,236
Qatar                      8,130        8,276        8,608
UAE                        6,460        7,187        5,602
Iran                       5,724        5,871        4,588
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea last
year compared with those of 2011 and 2010 are as follows:
Country          Jan-Dec 2012      Jan-Dec 2011     Jan-Dec 2010
Saudi Arabia          303,049           291,348          276,787
Kuwait                137,647           117,370          103,079
Qatar                 103,825            93,146           64,362
UAE                    86,536            87,234          105,656
Iran                   56,146            87,184           72,605

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
