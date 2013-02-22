FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Korea's Jan crude oil imports up 2.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 22, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's Jan crude oil imports up 2.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in January released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday
is as follows:
    For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
January : 
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                              Jan 2013     Dec 2012     Jan 2012
   Crude oil imports            81,710       79,732       79,452
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,636        2,572        2,563
   Oil product demand           71,758       73,232       73,277
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,315        2,362        2,364
   Crude runs                   84,025       82,238       81,528
   Oil product output           91,022       91,338       88,545
   (1,000 b/d)                   2,936        2,946        2,856
   End-month private oil stocks 67,320       67,454       62,025
   Crude oil stocks             11,288       13,231        9,640
   Oil product stocks           49,218       47,776       45,624
   Oil product exports          38,481       38,108       32,596
   Oil product imports          27,498       29,280       25,007
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
   Country                     Jan 2013    Dec 2012     Jan 2012
   Saudi Arabia                  25,086      24,605       25,138
   Kuwait                        10,318      12,424       11,072
   UAE                            7,713       6,460       11,286
   Qatar                          6,699       8,130        8,533
   Iran                           5,896       5,724        7,031
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.