Table-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in June down 23.1 pct y/y
#Asia
July 22, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

Table-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in June down 23.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 23.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while
its total crude oil imports declined 1.6 percent year on year to
77.3 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday.
    Earlier this month, preliminary data from Korea Customs
Service showed South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in June
dropped 23 percent year on year, whereas the country's total
crude oil imports last month fell 2.5 percent from a year ago.
 
    Iranian oil importers must make continuous cuts to secure
six-month waivers on U.S. sanctions aimed at restraining Iran's
flow of oil money and forcing it to negotiate over curbing its
disputed nuclear programme. 
    South Korea promised to cut its Iranian oil imports by 15
percent from the daily rate seen from December 2012 to May 2013,
two sources told Reuters last month. 
    Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in June compared with both a month and a year ago
are as follows:
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
    Country                 June 2013     May 2013     June 2012
    Saudi Arabia               25,201       25,131        24,003
    
    Kuwait                     13,154        8,998        12,833
    U.A.E.                      9,060        7,582         5,849
    Qatar                       8,006        6,320         8,320
    Iran                        4,072        3,641         5,294
    
    Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in January-June compared with those of 2012 and 2011
are as follows:
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
    Country      Jan-June 2013    Jan-June 2012    Jan-June 2011
    Saudi Arabia      143,032           151,277          142,644
    Kuwait             65,822            66,374           52,989
    U.A.E.             48,479            45,105           45,712
    Qatar              40,620            51,277           47,672
    Iran               25,287            34,510           41,653
    
    The KNOC data on South Korea's total crude oil imports and
demand for refined oil products in June are as follows:
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                            June 2013     May 2013     June 2012
  Crude oil imports            77,320       77,464        78,567
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,577        2,499         2,619
  Oil product demand           67,083       67,275        69,621
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,236        2,170         2,321
  Crude runs                   77,253       71,661        77,109
  Oil product output           83,284       78,806        86,752
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,776        2,542         2,892
  End-month private oil stocks 72,957       71,480        66,827
  Crude oil stocks             19,485       19,715        14,061
  Oil product stocks           45,982       44,331        44,849
  Oil product exports          35,760       33,852        40,124
  Oil product imports          27,727       24,687        27,116
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products from initial refining, which are used to
make premium oil products.
           

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
