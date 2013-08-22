TABLE-S.Korea's Iran crude oil imports in July jump; rise unlikely to continue

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran jumped 38.7 percent in July from a year ago, while its total crude oil imports rose 7.1 percent year on year to 83.3 million barrels, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed. The rise, however, is unlikely to continue, as South Korea pledged to the United States it would cut its Iranian crude imports by 15 percent in the six months to November, as compared with the imports between December 2012 and May 2013. "The rise cannot stay, and the Iranian crude import will go down so as to meet a 15-percent cut," said a source who has direct knowledge of the matter but declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Of the four Korean refiners, only SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian crude. Out of nearly six million barrels of Iranian crude imports in July, two 2-million-barrel lots must have been brought by SK Energy and the other 2 million barrels by Hyundai Oilbank, which makes the import every two months, sources said. Thursday's KNOC data confirmed an earlier report based on South Korea's customs data that its Iranian crude imports in July unexpectedly surged 38 percent year on year. South Korea, along with China, India and other Iranian oil buyers, agreed in June to reduce purchases of oil from Iran to secure a renewed six-month waiver on U.S. sanctions aimed at restraining Iran's flow of oil money into its nuclear programme. Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in July, compared with both a month and a year ago, are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Country July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 Saudi Arabia 22,844 25,201 23,850 Kuwait 16,048 13,154 12,565 U.A.E. 10,464 9,060 7,304 Qatar 6,600 8,006 8,519 Iran 5,906 4,072 4,259 Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-July compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Country Jan-July 2013 Jan-July 2012 Jan-July 2011 Saudi Arabia 165,876 175,127 168,809 Kuwait 81,869 78,939 63,605 U.A.E. 58,943 52,409 53,821 Qatar 47,220 59,796 54,819 Iran 31,193 38,769 49,017 The KNOC data on South Korea's total crude oil imports and demand from refined oil products in July are as follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 Crude oil imports 83,289 77,320 77,794 (1,000 b/d) 2,687 2,577 2,509 Oil product demand 68,203 68,224 68,712 (1,000 b/d) 2,200 2,274 2,217 Crude runs 75,939 77,253 81,022 Oil product output 87,306 83,304 89,285 (1,000 b/d) 2,816 2,777 2,880 End-month private oil stocks 84,855 72,957 66,260 Crude oil stocks 26,700 19,485 10,756 Oil product stocks 51,004 45,982 48,115 Oil product exports 33,955 35,760 36,715 Oil product imports 26,480 27,727 23,340 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes by-products from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. (Reporting By Jane Chung and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)