#Asia
August 22, 2013 / 6:18 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-S.Korea's Iran crude oil imports in July jump; rise unlikely to continue

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran jumped 38.7 percent in July from a year ago, while its
total crude oil imports rose 7.1 percent year on year to 83.3
million barrels, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) showed.
    The rise, however, is unlikely to continue, as South Korea
pledged to the United States it would cut its Iranian crude
imports by 15 percent in the six months to November, as compared
with the imports between December 2012 and May 2013.
 
    "The rise cannot stay, and the Iranian crude import will go
down so as to meet a 15-percent cut," said a source who has
direct knowledge of the matter but declined to be identified as
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
    Of the four Korean refiners, only SK Energy and Hyundai
Oilbank import Iranian crude. Out of nearly six million barrels
of Iranian crude imports in July, two 2-million-barrel lots must
have been brought by SK Energy and the other 2 million barrels
by Hyundai Oilbank, which makes the import every two months,
sources said.
    Thursday's KNOC data confirmed an earlier report based on
South Korea's customs data that its Iranian crude imports in
July unexpectedly surged 38 percent year on year.
 
    South Korea, along with China, India and other Iranian oil
buyers, agreed in June to reduce purchases of oil from Iran to
secure a renewed six-month waiver on U.S. sanctions aimed at
restraining Iran's flow of oil money into its nuclear programme.
    Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in July, compared with both a month and a year ago,
are as follows:
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
    Country              July 2013       June 2013     July 2012
    Saudi Arabia            22,844          25,201        23,850
    Kuwait                  16,048          13,154        12,565
    U.A.E.                  10,464           9,060         7,304
    Qatar                    6,600           8,006         8,519
    Iran                     5,906           4,072         4,259
    
    Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in January-July compared with those of 2012 and 2011
are as follows:
                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
    Country      Jan-July 2013    Jan-July 2012    Jan-July 2011
    Saudi Arabia       165,876          175,127          168,809
    Kuwait              81,869           78,939           63,605
    U.A.E.              58,943           52,409           53,821
    Qatar               47,220           59,796           54,819
    Iran                31,193           38,769           49,017
    
    The KNOC data on South Korea's total crude oil imports and
demand from refined oil products in July are as follows:
                            (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                            July 2013    June 2013     July 2012
  Crude oil imports            83,289       77,320        77,794
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,687        2,577         2,509
  Oil product demand           68,203       68,224        68,712
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,200        2,274         2,217
  Crude runs                   75,939       77,253        81,022
  Oil product output           87,306       83,304        89,285
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,816        2,777         2,880
  End-month private oil stocks 84,855       72,957        66,260
  Crude oil stocks             26,700       19,485        10,756
  Oil product stocks           51,004       45,982        48,115
  Oil product exports          33,955       35,760        36,715
  Oil product imports          26,480       27,727        23,340
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products from initial refining, which are used to
make premium oil products.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
