FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to face few problems if Iran oil imports fall -fin min
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 5:12 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea to face few problems if Iran oil imports fall -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korean finance minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters on Thursday that the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer would have few problems even if oil imports from Iran were reduced.

Facing the prospect of U.S. sanctions if South Korea fails to significantly reduce imports from Iran, Seoul will soon hold another round of talks with Washington to discuss reductions in South Korea’s hefty imports of Iranian oil. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.