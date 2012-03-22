S.Korea to face few problems if Iran oil imports fall -fin min

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korean finance minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters on Thursday that the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer would have few problems even if oil imports from Iran were reduced.

Facing the prospect of U.S. sanctions if South Korea fails to significantly reduce imports from Iran, Seoul will soon hold another round of talks with Washington to discuss reductions in South Korea’s hefty imports of Iranian oil. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)