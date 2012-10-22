FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea imports no Iranian crude for 2nd month
October 22, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

South Korea imports no Iranian crude for 2nd month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea imported no crude oil from Iran in September for the second consecutive month, data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Monday, as EU sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear programme prevented shipments.

The north Asian country’s overall imports of crude oil fell 2.8 percent in September from the same month a year ago, according to the KNOC data.

South Korea is the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, and one of Iran’s biggest oil customers. Its imports from Iran during the first nine months of the year stood at 38.77 million barrels, down 41.3 percent on the year, KNOC said.

South Korean refiners resumed imports of Iranian crude oil late last month for October delivery, with imports seen at about 6 million barrels per month, or 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), representing full contracted volumes, after finding a way round a European Union ban on insurance cover.

The cargoes were being transported under Iranian insurance cover to avoid sanctions, refining and government sources said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

