S.Korea's Iran crude imports for April down 44.4 pct y/y
May 22, 2013

S.Korea's Iran crude imports for April down 44.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - South Korea imported 4.18 million barrels of crude from Iran in April, down 44.4 percent from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday a few days ahead of talks with Washington on extending Seoul’s waiver for U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

The country’s crude imports from Iran last month rose 4 percent compared with that of March, according to data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.

The Iranian imports were below expectations of about 190,000 barrels per day - or 5.7 million barrels for the month - according to a preliminary loading programme obtained by Reuters.

The fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 69.12 million barrels of crude last month, down 5.6 percent year on year, the data also showed. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)

