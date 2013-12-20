TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in Nov down 34.4 pct y/y

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 34.4 percent in November from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports declined 5.5 percent year on year to 75.8 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Friday.

For story on South Korea’s Iranian crude oil imports in November

Details of the country’s crude oil imports, demand, output and others are as follows:

(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)

Nov 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2012

Crude oil imports 75,811 79,037 80,210

(1,000 b/d) 2,527 2,550 2,674

Oil product demand 71,385 68,832 70,916

(1,000 b/d) 2,380 2,220 2,364

Crude runs 77,661 77,385 77,284

Oil product output 86,158 85,860 85,597

(1,000 b/d) 2,872 2,770 2,853

End-month private oil stocks 74,677 80,643 67,713

Crude oil stocks 23,229 25,112 15,347

Oil product stocks 44,751 49,007 45,585

Oil product exports 39,050 35,636 38,501

Oil product imports 26,586 26,241 29,703

Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products.

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in November compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows:

Country Nov 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2012

Saudi Arabia 23,509 24,630 25,665

Kuwait 11,163 14,635 14,060

UAE 10,366 11,350 7,187

Qatar 11,702 8,222 8,276

Iran 3,853 3,041 5,871

Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-November compared with those of 2013 and 2012 are as follows:

Country Jan-Nov 2013 Jan-Nov 2012

Saudi Arabia 263,172 278,445

Kuwait 129,108 125,223

UAE 100,994 80,075

Qatar 80,758 95,695

Iran 44,178 50,422 (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)