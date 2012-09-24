FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea imports no Iran crude in Aug due to EU ban
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 24, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea imports no Iran crude in Aug due to EU ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea imported no crude oil from Iran in August, data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. showed, as European Union sanctions hindered shipping and insuring cargoes.

South Korea’s overall crude oil imports rose 11.2 pct in August from the same month a year ago as it increased shipments from other Middle Eastern producers, according to the KNOC data released on Monday.

South Korea is the world’s fifth largest crude oil importer, and one of Iran’s biggest oil customers. Its imports from Iran during the first eight months of the year stood at 38.77 million barrels, down 32.2 percent from the same year ago period, KNOC said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Eunhye Shin; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.