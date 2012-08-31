FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea court overturns collusion penalty on S-Oil
#Basic Materials
August 31, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

S. Korea court overturns collusion penalty on S-Oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A South Korean court has overturned a penalty imposed on S-Oil by the country’s fair trade watchdog, setting a precedent that could see some of the $383 million in fines levied against the industry for collusion returned.

Regulators last year penalised four refiners -- SK Energy, which is owned by SK Innovation, GS Caltex, S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank, accusing them of limiting the number of petrol stations to avoid competition that may have led to lower retail fuel prices.

S-Oil, the country’s third-largest refiner 35 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, was fined 43.9 billion won ($38.7 million), while SK Energy was hit with 135.6 billion won. Hyundai Oilbank was fined 75.3 billion won and GS Caltex 179.7 billion won, a S-Oil spokesman and other refining sources said.

The S-Oil spokesman said the already-paid penalty would be returned with interest, unless the Fair Trade Commission decided to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A spokesman for the Commission said it had yet to make a decision on the matter.

SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank have also brought the matter to court and are awaiting verdicts, sources said. ($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

