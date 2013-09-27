FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UAE's ADNOC delivers 2 mln bbls crude to S.Korean storage facility
#Energy
September 27, 2013 / 3:57 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-UAE's ADNOC delivers 2 mln bbls crude to S.Korean storage facility

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
    By Meeyoung Cho
    SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has
delivered 2 million barrels of crude to South Korean storage
facilities, the first such shipment by the UAE firm after it
leased the space to store six million barrels, South Korea's
energy ministry said.
    Leasing benefits South Korea in terms of oil supply security
as it has first rights to the stored crude in case of emergency,
while the arrangement allows leaseholders to quickly move
cargoes in the region to meet any change in demand.
    Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, or ADNOC, rented the space to
store six million barrels from South Korea late last year,
becoming the twelfth international company to hold storage
facilities in the world's No.5 crude importer, joining other
producers, oil majors and investment banks. 
    The remaining 4 million barrels from the state-run energy
giant are scheduled to be delivered within six months, the
ministry said in a statement, adding that six million barrels of
crude is equivalent to 2.7 days of consumption based on South
Korea's daily consumption level in 2012.
    The South Korean government holds 146 million barrels of
storage capacity for its strategic crude and fuel reserves.
    Of the total capacity, 40-50 million barrels are reserved
for leases to oil producers, majors and investment banks. As of
end-August a combined 38.3 million barrels of crude and fuel was
stored there, according to the ministry statement.
    Besides ADNOC, the others who use the storage facilities
include national oil firms such as Norway's Statoil,
Algeria's Sonatrach, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, China's Unipec and
Chinaoil, the ministry statement noted. 
    Oil majors like Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total
, international oil traders like Switzerland's Vitol,
Mercuria, and investment banks like Morgan Stanley and JP
Morgan of the United States are the other users. 
    Storage in South Korea gives oil producers the flexibility
to meet fluctuations in Asian demand, while also allowing them
to sell smaller cargoes than the 2 million barrels that usually
sail on Very Large Crude Carriers from the Middle East to Asia. 
    
    Details of the South Korea's oil storage capacity and
current storage volumes are as follows (in million barrels, as
of end-August, 2013), according to the ministry statement:
    
                CAPACITY                  STORAGE VOLUME
                Crude   Products  Total   Crude  Products  Total
    Government  127.5   18.5      146.0   77.6   12.3      89.9
    Private     43.9    97.5      141.4   52.4   50.1      102.5
    Total       175.4   116.0     291.4   130.0  62.4      192.4
    
    Note: The ministry statement said it did not add the 38.3
million barrels oil stored by oil producers, majors and
investment banks under leasing contracts to the above 89.9
million barrels. The leased volume is included under total
government capacity of 146 million barrels.

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
