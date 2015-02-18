Latam Products Tenders Summary-Petroperu seeks unfinished fuels

HOUSTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Peru's state-run Petroperu has been ramping up offers on the open market in recent weeks to import refined and unfinished products, including cracked naphtha, gasoline blend stock and biodiesel. The oil company will accept bids until Feb. 23-24 for its most recent tenders and it expects to receive a cracked naphtha cargo at its Iquitos refinery before March 10. 