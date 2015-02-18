FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latam Products Tenders Summary-Petroperu seeks unfinished fuels
February 18, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Latam Products Tenders Summary-Petroperu seeks unfinished fuels

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Peru's state-run Petroperu has been ramping up offers on the
open market in recent weeks to import refined and unfinished products, including cracked
naphtha, gasoline blend stock and biodiesel. The oil company will accept bids until Feb. 23-24
for its most recent tenders and it expects to receive a cracked naphtha cargo at its Iquitos
refinery before March 10.
        
    For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O
    For tenders on oil products please click:
    Naphtha......NAP/TENDA       Gasoline...MOG/TENDA
    Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA      Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA
    
    Below is a table of recent tenders:
 COUNTRY     COMPANY       PRODUCT          VOLUME       LOADING     CLOS    WINNER    PRICE
                                                         DATE        DATE              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Apr         Feb 24            
                           naphtha                                                     
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        230,000      Apr         Feb 23            
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:LPG (propane   24,000 cm    Apr 20-30   Feb 19            
                           + butane)        propane +                                  
                                            16,000 cm                                  
                                            butane                                     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        3* 170,000   Mar 14-30   Feb 18            
                           naphtha          -180,000                                   
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Mar 27-May  Feb 11            
                                                         31                            
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petrochemical  18,000 cm    Mar 15      Feb 10            
                           naphtha                                                     
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Mar 5-Apr   Feb 10            
             partners      gasoline                      5                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Feb 12-Mar  Feb 9             
                           naphtha                       10                            
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 2-6     Feb 9             
                           naphtha          -310,000                                   
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Mar 5-15    Feb 5             
                           92               -300,000                                   
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Mar         Feb 3             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     Diluent naphtha  170,000      Feb 25-29   Jan 29            
                                            -180,000                                   
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Mar         Jan 29            
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Mar 8-31    Jan 27            
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD + jet     2* 290,000   Feb 22-Mar  Jan 22            
                           fuel                          31                            
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Feb 5-Mar   Jan 21            
             partners      gasoline                      5                             
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Premium        14* 240,000  First on    Jan 19            
                           diesel                        Feb 8-10                      
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Feb         Jan 14            
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        260,000      Feb 17-21   Jan 14            
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Fuel oil       10,000 cm    Feb 5-Mar   Jan 14            
                                                         5                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb 11-15   Jan 13            
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline Ron   290,000      Feb 3-7     Jan 13            
                           92               -300,000                                   
 Chile       ENAP          B:MTBE           10* 22,000   Mar-Dec     Jan 12            
                                            cm                                         
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B: Heavy         6* 500,000   Feb-Jul     Jan 8   Citizens  USGC
                           naphtha                                           Energy,   naphtha +
                                                                             Gunvor    $8 cpg
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Feb 1-7     Jan 8             
                           92               -200,000                                   
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:LPG (propane   20,000       Jan 20-30   Jan 8             
             partners      + butane)        -30,000 MT                                 
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        2* 300,000   Jan 20-Feb  Jan 6             
             partners      gasoline                      5                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Jan 6             
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:LPG (propane   1,600,000    Feb         Jan 6             
                           + butane)                     2015-Feb                      
                                                         2016                          
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      800,000      Feb-Dec     Dec 31            
                           fuel + ULSD      -1,200,000                                 
                                            HSD +                                      
                                            300,000-                                   
                                            600,000 jet                                
                                             + 200,000                                 
                                            -300,000                                   
                                            ULSD                                       
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Dec 29            
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petroleum      30,000 MT    Feb 20-Mar  Dec 18            
                           coke                          10                            
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/ HFO  200,000      Jan 21-25   Dec 18            
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Jan 16-20   Dec 17            
                           92               -300,000                                   
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Jan 7-11    Dec 16            
                           naphtha          -310,000                                   
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Cutter stock   3* 210,000   First on    Dec 15            
                                                         Jan 1-3                       
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Jan 17-21   Dec 12            
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        220,000      Jan 24-28   Dec 10            
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                             
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:MTBE           1-3* 20,000  First on    Dec 10            
                                                         Feb 15-28                     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Jan 3-7     Dec 9             
                           92               -200,000                                   
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Avgas          4,000        Jan 15-31   Dec 3             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:HSD            300,000      Dec 20-26   Dec 2             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Catalytic      300,000      Dec 15-20   Dec 2             
                           naphtha                                                     
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Jan-Feb     Dec 2             
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Dec 27-31   Dec 2             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Avgas          7,000        Jan 5-30    Nov 26            
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:VGO            300,000      Nov 30-Dec  Nov 25            
                                                         2                             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           300,000      Dec 5-7     Nov 25            
 Pluspetrol  Peru          S:Natural        2* 300,000   Dec 5-25    Nov 24            
 & partners                gasoline                                                    
 Dominican   Refidomsa     B:Jet A1         2* 65,000    Dec 6-19    Nov 21            
 Republic                                                                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 280,000   Dec 6-29    Nov 20            
                                            -290,000                                   
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD + jet A1  251,000      Dec 23-26   Nov 20            
                                            -255,000                                   
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:ULSD           35,000       Dec 5-7     Nov 19            
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:Gasoline RON   2* 80,000    Dec 5-23    Nov 19            
                           84 + RON 88      -120,000                                   
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD            100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19            
                                                         17                            
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19            
                           fuel                          17                            
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Dec 19-23   Nov 18            
                           92               -200,000                                   
 Venezuela   PDVSA         S:HFO            2,000,000    Dec 13-20   Nov 18            
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil       200,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 14            
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 13            
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                             
 Peru        Pluspetrol    S:Natural        3* 300,000   Nov 25-Jan  Nov 12            
             & partners    gasoline                      5                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 68,000    Dec 10-29   Nov 12            
                                            -70,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        2* 170,000   Dec 7-13    Nov 11            
                           naphtha          -180,000                                   
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Gasoline       6* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10            
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           2* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10            
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  S:Fuel oil #6    5* 190,000   Nov-Apr     Nov 6   Citizens  USGC Fuel
                                                                             Energy    oil #6  
                                                                                       -$1.99
                                                                                       /bbl
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Fuel oil       3-6*         First on    Nov 5   Mercuria  
                                            165,000      Dec 1-15            Energy    
                                                                             Trading   
 Colombia    Pacific       S:Castilla       1,000,000    Dec 1-15    Nov 4   Unipec    
             Rubiales      crude                                                       
 Colombia    Cartagena     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Nov 27-29   Nov 4             
             refinery      92               -300,000                                   
    
    

 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
