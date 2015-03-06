FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latam Products Tenders Summary-Costa Rica's Recope to buy asphalt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Latam Products Tenders Summary-Costa Rica's Recope to buy asphalt

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

HOUSTON, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's refining company Recope is offering to buy 6-12
cargoes, 32,000 barrels each, of asphalt to be received from April 2015 to April 2016, while
Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is looking for a diluent naphtha cargo and
two gasoline cargoes.
        
    For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O
    For tenders on oil products please click:
    Naphtha......NAP/TENDA       Gasoline...MOG/TENDA
    Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA      Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA
    
    Below is a table of recent tenders:
 COUNTRY     COMPANY       PRODUCT          VOLUME       LOADING     CLOS    WINNER     PRICE
                                                         DATE        DATE               
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Asphalt        6-12*        Apr 15-Apr  Mar 16             
                           AC-30/PG 64-22   32,000       16                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 30-Apr  Mar 5              
                           naphtha          -310,000     3                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   2* 195,000   Mar 24-Apr  Mar 4              
                           92               -200,000     20                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Apr 11-27   Mar 4              
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Virgin         200,000      Apr 11-15   Feb 26             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Apr         Feb 24             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        230,000      Apr         Feb 23             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:LPG (propane   24,000 cm    Apr 20-30   Feb 19             
                           + butane)        propane +                                   
                                            16,000 cm                                   
                                            butane                                      
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        3* 170,000   Mar 14-30   Feb 18             
                           naphtha          -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Mar 27-May  Feb 11             
                                                         31                             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petrochemical  18,000 cm    Mar 15      Feb 10             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Mar 5-Apr   Feb 10             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Feb 12-Mar  Feb 9              
                           naphtha                       10                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 2-6     Feb 9              
                           naphtha          -310,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Mar 5-15    Feb 5              
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Mar         Feb 3              
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     Diluent naphtha  170,000      Feb 25-29   Jan 29             
                                            -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Mar         Jan 29             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Mar 8-31    Jan 27             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD + jet     2* 290,000   Feb 22-Mar  Jan 22             
                           fuel                          31                             
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Feb 5-Mar   Jan 21             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Premium        14* 240,000  First on    Jan 19             
                           diesel                        Feb 8-10                       
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Feb         Jan 14             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        260,000      Feb 17-21   Jan 14             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Fuel oil       10,000 cm    Feb 5-Mar   Jan 14             
                                                         5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb 11-15   Jan 13             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline Ron   290,000      Feb 3-7     Jan 13             
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Chile       ENAP          B:MTBE           10* 22,000   Mar-Dec     Jan 12             
                                            cm                                          
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B: Heavy         6* 500,000   Feb-Jul     Jan 8   Citizens   USGC
                           naphtha                                           Resources  naphtha
                                                                             LLC,       + $8 cpg
                                                                             Gunvor     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Feb 1-7     Jan 8              
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:LPG (propane   20,000       Jan 20-30   Jan 8              
             partners      + butane)        -30,000 MT                                  
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        2* 300,000   Jan 20-Feb  Jan 6              
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Jan 6              
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:LPG (propane   1,600,000    Feb         Jan 6              
                           + butane)                     2015-Feb                       
                                                         2016                           
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      800,000      Feb-Dec     Dec 31             
                           fuel + ULSD      -1,200,000                                  
                                            HSD +                                       
                                            300,000-                                    
                                            600,000 jet                                 
                                             + 200,000                                  
                                            -300,000                                    
                                            ULSD                                        
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Dec 29             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petroleum      30,000 MT    Feb 20-Mar  Dec 18             
                           coke                          10                             
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/ HFO  200,000      Jan 21-25   Dec 18             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Jan 16-20   Dec 17             
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Jan 7-11    Dec 16             
                           naphtha          -310,000                                    
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Cutter stock   3* 210,000   First on    Dec 15             
                                                         Jan 1-3                        
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Jan 17-21   Dec 12             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        220,000      Jan 24-28   Dec 10             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:MTBE           1-3* 20,000  First on    Dec 10             
                                                         Feb 15-28                      
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Jan 3-7     Dec 9              
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Avgas          4,000        Jan 15-31   Dec 3              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:HSD            300,000      Dec 20-26   Dec 2              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Catalytic      300,000      Dec 15-20   Dec 2              
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Jan-Feb     Dec 2              
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Dec 27-31   Dec 2              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Avgas          7,000        Jan 5-30    Nov 26             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:VGO            300,000      Nov 30-Dec  Nov 25             
                                                         2                              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           300,000      Dec 5-7     Nov 25             
 Pluspetrol  Peru          S:Natural        2* 300,000   Dec 5-25    Nov 24             
 & partners                gasoline                                                     
 Dominican   Refidomsa     B:Jet A1         2* 65,000    Dec 6-19    Nov 21             
 Republic                                                                               
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 280,000   Dec 6-29    Nov 20             
                                            -290,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD + jet A1  251,000      Dec 23-26   Nov 20             
                                            -255,000                                    
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:ULSD           35,000       Dec 5-7     Nov 19             
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:Gasoline RON   2* 80,000    Dec 5-23    Nov 19             
                           84 + RON 88      -120,000                                    
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD            100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19             
                                                         17                             
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19             
                           fuel                          17                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Dec 19-23   Nov 18             
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Venezuela   PDVSA         S:HFO            2,000,000    Dec 13-20   Nov 18             
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil       200,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 14             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 13             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Peru        Pluspetrol    S:Natural        3* 300,000   Nov 25-Jan  Nov 12             
             & partners    gasoline                      5                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 68,000    Dec 10-29   Nov 12             
                                            -70,000                                     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        2* 170,000   Dec 7-13    Nov 11             
                           naphtha          -180,000                                    
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Gasoline       6* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           2* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10             
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  S:Fuel oil #6    5* 190,000   Nov-Apr     Nov 6   Citizens   USGC
                                                                             Energy     Fuel oil
                                                                                        #6     
                                                                                        -$1.99/b
                                                                                        bl
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Fuel oil       3-6*         First on    Nov 5   Mercuria   
                                            165,000      Dec 1-15            Energy     
                                                                             Trading    
 Colombia    Pacific       S:Castilla       1,000,000    Dec 1-15    Nov 4   Unipec     
             Rubiales      crude                                                        
 Colombia    Cartagena     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Nov 27-29   Nov 4              
             refinery      92               -300,000                                    
    
    

 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Anna Driver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.