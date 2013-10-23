FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refineries in Colombia, Jamaica to import finished fuels, Peru exporting natural gasoline -tenders
#Switzerland Market Report
October 23, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Refineries in Colombia, Jamaica to import finished fuels, Peru exporting natural gasoline -tenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Ecopetrol and Cartagena refinery launched a tender to buy two cargoes of jet fuel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD), according to tender documents seen on Wednesday by Reuters.

The first cargo must include 58,000 to 60,000 barrels of jet fuel and 145,000 to 150,000 barrels of ULSD for delivery Nov. 18-20.

A second cargo 85,000 to 90,000 barrels of ULSD must be delivered Nov. 25-27.

Petrojam, the company that operates the Kingston refinery in Jamaica, also put an offer on the open market to import two gasoline cargoes. The cargoes of 80,000-100,000 barrels must be delivered November 1-15.

The Peruvian branch of Argentina’s Pluspetrol also launched a tender to offer three 300,000 barrel cargoes of natural gasoline, to be sold from November 15 to December 25 by the partners of blocks 56 and 88 in the Camisea field, Peru.

The companies involved in the development of these fields also include Repsol, U.S. Hunt Oil, Argentine Tecpetrol, the Korean holding SK Innovation and Argelia’s Sonatrach. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)

