Pacific Rubiales offers Vasconia crude cargo, Petroperu selling virgin naphtha -tenders

HOUSTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell one 500,000 barrel cargo of medium Colombian Vasconia crude, while state-run Petroperu is separately offering one 200,000 barrel cargo of virgin naphtha for delivery in February, according to documents seen by Reuters.

This is the first tender launched by Pacific Rubiales’ subsidaries including Petrominerales, another Canadian firm working in Colombia, bought by Pacific last year.

Bidders must submit their offers before January 15 and they have to index them only to WTI front month prices, the invitation says. The cargo will be delivered at Covenas port between February 13 and March 1 by any combination of Pacific’s companies, including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and Petrominerales.

Pacific, the largest private oil company operating in Colombia and which had been offering 4 to 6 monthly cargoes of crude, will increase its sales of oil on the open market this year after the purchase of Petrominerales’ assets.

Seperately, Petroperu’s virgin naphtha cargo is scheduled to be delivered on February 4 to 8 from Talara port. Bidders must send offers indexed to unleaded gasoline 87 from the U.S. Gulf Coast before January 13.