Small 350-barrel oil leak at North Dakota site -regulator
November 19, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Small 350-barrel oil leak at North Dakota site -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - About 350 barrels of crude oil spilled from a site in McKenzie county, North Dakota operated by Zenergy Inc, a North Dakota regulator reported on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the spill was from a well site or a pipeline.

About 300 barrels of oil were recovered by the time of the report, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, Oil & Gas Division.

This is the first spill reported by the regulator since a Tesoro Logistics pipeline leaked 20,600 barrels of oil onto farmland in late September.

There were no reports of the Tuesday leak on the National Response Center website, which coordinates federal and state response to such events.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
