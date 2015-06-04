FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil price manipulation lawsuit settles for $16.5 mln
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil price manipulation lawsuit settles for $16.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Parnon Energy Inc, Arcadia Petroleum Ltd and two traders have reached a $16.5 million settlement of a U.S. class-action lawsuit accusing them of illegally manipulating the price of crude oil in early 2008.

The preliminary settlement resolves charges by other traders that the companies, Parnon trader James Dyer and Arcadia trader Nick Wildgoose used futures and options contracts to distort the oil market at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, creating an impression of artificially tight supply and boosting prices.

The settlement was filed late Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, and requires court approval.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.