U.S. oil price manipulation lawsuit settled for $16.5 mln

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Arcadia Petroleum Ltd, its Parnon Energy unit and two traders have reached a $16.5 million settlement of a U.S. class-action lawsuit accusing them of illegally manipulating the price of crude oil in early 2008.

The preliminary settlement was filed late Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court and requires court approval.

It resolves charges by other traders that the companies, Arcadia trader Nicholas Wildgoose and Parnon trader James Dyer violated federal antitrust and commodities laws by using futures and options to benefit from an artificial crude oil shortage they created at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The agreement came after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission last August imposed a $13 million civil fine against the defendants in a related case, and limited Parnon’s ability to trade oil for three years.

Arcadia is controlled by John Fredriksen, a Norwegian worth about $10.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

In the class action, traders said that in early 2008, as oil prices were nearing $100 a barrel, the defendants amassed huge crude oil positions to create a sense of tight supply, and then sold out of contracts that would benefit from higher prices.

The defendants then allegedly entered new “short” positions to benefit from falling prices, and later dumped oil they had amassed back onto the market, causing prices to crash.

The settlement covers traders in New York Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange light sweet crude oil (WTI) futures and options from Jan. 1 to May 15, 2008. None of the defendants admitted wrongdoing.

An expert for the plaintiffs estimated that up to $1.05 billion of damages could be proven at trial, a court filing shows.

But the plaintiffs’ lawyers called the settlement “fair, reasonable and adequate,” citing the “significant risks” of further litigation, including the need to establish liability and withstand the “battle of the experts” in the trial process.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Much of the settlement may cover litigation costs. The plaintiffs’ lawyers plan to seek fees of up to $5.5 million, plus up to $4.6 million for expenses, a court filing shows.

The case is In re: Crude Oil Commodity Futures Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-03600.