FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil prices extend losses on bearish sentiment
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 28, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Oil prices extend losses on bearish sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices tumbled further in Friday afternoon trade, with U.S. crude down $6 a barrel to below $68 and benchmark Brent off $1 at under $72, as bearish sentiment pushed the market lower.

“There are no really new headlines moving the market, just people reacting I think to all sorts of headlines that the norm oil for oil is below $60,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Hollow Way, New York.

Russia’s most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, said oil prices could hit $60 or below by the end of the first half of next year. Options market data showed speculators betting on $65 Brent by early next year.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.