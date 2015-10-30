November gasoline prices rally ahead of contract expiry

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Front-month gasoline prices rallied to a two-week high on Friday morning on the day of the expiry of the November contract.

Gasoline prices were up more than 2.5 percent before noon, according to exchange data.

Traders added that the ratio of fluid catalytic cracker outages to crude unit outages is very high seasonally. An FCC is used to make gasoline.

Delays in restarting a major FCC were also cited as a factor. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)