UAE oil minister says open to cooperation

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei is accompanied by plaintclothes police as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday that the country’s oil policy was open to cooperation with all producers toward the mutual interest of market stability.

Mazrouei made the comments in a tweet. He also said the UAE was optimistic about the future.

He did not say anything more specific about a proposal for oil producers to freeze output at January levels in order to prop up prices. The proposal was made on Tuesday by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela.