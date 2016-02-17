FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output "ceiling" -Shana
#Energy
February 17, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output "ceiling" -Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Iran supports the decision by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to keep a “ceiling” on oil production, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, quoted by the ministry’s official Shana news agency.

“The decision that was taken for the OPEC and non-OPEC members to keep their production ceiling to stabilise the market and prices for the benefit of producers and consumers, is supported by us,” he said.

He was speaking after he met his counterparts from three other producing nations - Iraq, Venezuela and Qatar - to discuss a proposal to freeze output at January levels.

Zanganeh did not explicitly say in his remarks quoted by Shana that Iran would keep its own output at its January level. (Reporting by Bozorghmehr Saharefedin and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

