FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran oil minister says Tehran won't give up its market share
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 16, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Iran oil minister says Tehran won't give up its market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iran will not give up its appropriate share of the global oil market, the Iranian oil minister was quoted by his ministry’s news agency as saying on Tuesday.

He was commenting on the meeting of oil ministers of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and Qatar in Doha earlier in the day, which agreed to freeze output at January levels provided other producers did so too.

“What is important is that first, the market is facing a surplus, and second, that Iran will not overlook its share,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Shana.

Zanganeh also confirmed that his Venezuelan and Iraqi counterparts would visit Tehran on Wednesday to hold a trilateral meeting.

Since economic sanctions on Iran were removed last month, the country has been increasing oil exports to win back market share that it lost during the sanctions era. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.