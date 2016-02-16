FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait says committed to Doha oil agreement provided others are
February 16, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait says committed to Doha oil agreement provided others are

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait is committed to an agreement between top exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia to freeze output provided other producers back it, Kuwait’s acting Oil Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Tuesday.

“Kuwait welcomes the Doha deal ... and confirms its commitment to what was agreed - to freeze production according to January 2016 levels - ... provided that the main producers from OPEC and outside OPEC are committed to it,” he said in a statement.

He said he hoped the agreement would provide a positive atmosphere to support oil prices and balance the oil market. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)

