Feb 16 (Reuters) - It is too early to talk about any decision at a meeting in Doha between Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, a Russian industry source told Reuters before the meeting started on Tuesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi, Venezuela’s oil minister Eulogio Del Pino and their Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada are meeting in Doha to discuss the oil market. (Editing by Christian Lowe)