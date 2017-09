BAKU, April 7 (Reuters) - Energy ministers from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan will attend talks in Doha on April 17 on a deal to freeze oil output, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this week that Iran had confirmed its participation in the meeting, however, it planned to join the deal only after its output rises to 4 million barrels per day. (reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Maria Kiselyova)