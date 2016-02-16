FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil reacts to Doha deal "calmly", plans stable oil output in 2016
February 16, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lukoil reacts to Doha deal "calmly", plans stable oil output in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDYONNOVSK, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, reacted “calmly” to the agreement reached between world oil producers in Doha on Tuesday as the firm planned to stabilize its oil output this year anyway, its Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, in reference to the deal by Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Qatar to freeze output at January levels if other countries joined, said: “It was not hard for us to make this commitment. We had to raise taxes which will prevent production from rising.” (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
