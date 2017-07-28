FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
North Sea Ekofisk crude exports to be 240,000 bpd in Sept - source
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 3 hours

North Sea Ekofisk crude exports to be 240,000 bpd in Sept - source

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Exports of North Sea crude stream Ekofisk will be 240,000 barrels per day in September, down slightly from 252,000 bpd in August, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

The programme will have 12 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each compared with 13 cargoes in August.

Ekofisk is one of the four North Sea grades, along with Forties, Brent and Oseberg, that make up the key dated Brent benchmark for global oil trading. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.