3 months ago
CORRECTED-TABLE-North Sea oil projects to start up 2017-2019
May 16, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-North Sea oil projects to start up 2017-2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (In MAY 16 story, corrects to remove reference to North Sea net
output increase in paragraph 2)
    LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - New oil projects in the North Sea
aim to add 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of new capacity,
helping offset declining output from old fields, Reuters
research shows.
    Below is a table of the major oil projects that are due to
come onstream between 2017 and 2019:
    
 Field            Major Operator/s  Target         Startup
                                    capacity       date
                                    (bpd)          
 Johan Sverdrup   Statoil/Lundin/A     440,000          2019*
                  ker BP                           
 Quad 204         BP                   130,000        Q2 2017
 Edvard Grieg     Statoil/Lundin       126,000        H2 2016
 Clair Ridge      BP                   100,000           2018
 Martin Linge     Total/Statoil        80,000       late 2017
 Gina Krog        Statoil              60,000         Q2 2017
 Mariner          Siccar               55,000            2018
                  Point/Statoil                    
 Catcher          Premier Oil          50,000        mid-2017
 Ivar Aasen       Aker BP              50,000       late 2016
 Kraken           Enquest              50,000         Q2 2017
 Western Isles    Dana                 40,000            2017
                  Petroleum/Cieco                  
 Greater Stella   Ithaca Energy       30,000***       H1 2017
 Solan            Premier Oil          30,000            2018
 Cheviot          Alpha Petroleum      30,000            2019
 Maria            Wintershall/Peto       --           H1 2018
                  ro                               
 TOTAL                                1,241,000              
 *Phase 1 of Johan Sverdrup. Phase 2 2022 w target of 660,000 bpd
**Phase 1 of Greater Stella
    

 (Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Ron Bousso in LONDON and
Nerijus Adomaitis in OSLO; Editing by Edmund Blair)

