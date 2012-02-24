FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OECD's Gurria: strategic oil release no help to prices
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

OECD's Gurria: strategic oil release no help to prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Releasing strategic oil reserves will not help dampen oil prices, which have been raised by political tensions in the Middle East, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Friday.

“These prices are due to a great extent ... because there is a lot of tension, these discussions every day over the Straits of Hormuz and Israel,” he said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting.

“That would not be solved by releasing reserves.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.