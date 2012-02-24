OECD's Gurria: strategic oil release no help to prices

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Releasing strategic oil reserves will not help dampen oil prices, which have been raised by political tensions in the Middle East, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Friday.

“These prices are due to a great extent ... because there is a lot of tension, these discussions every day over the Straits of Hormuz and Israel,” he said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting.

“That would not be solved by releasing reserves.”